Former Finance Minister, Dr. Akoto Osei goes home on Saturday, April 15

Anthony Akoto Osei Min Former deputy minister of finance, Anthony Akoto Osei

Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The mortal remains of former deputy minister of finance, Anthony Akoto Osei will be laid to rest at the Holy Spirit Cathedral on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in the Greater Accra Region.

Dr. Osei Akoto who once served as a Member of Parliament for Old Tafo in the Ashanti Region passed on at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra on Monday March 20.

The burial will be followed with a Thanksgiving Mass at the Christ the King Catholic Church, Cantonments on Sunday, April 16.

According to the family in the obituary, dressing code for the funeral rite is all-black for the burial service on Saturday and black and white for the thanksgiving service on Sunday.

The deceased, a former Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation in President Akufo-Addo government in 2017 was married to late Angelina Naana Ayiwa Osei.

He left behind three children, Anthony Akoto Osei Jnr, Albert Kwame Osei and Ashley Angela Morny.

