Former GES Director appeals to Education Ministry to revert old calendar system for second-cycle schools

Former Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Charles Aheto Tsegah, has appealed to the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to revert to the old calendar system for second-cycle schools.

In a gbconline.com report, he argued that the new calendar is confusing and disjointed and does not benefit students.



Mr. Aheto-Tsegah called on the two education management institutions to find ways to make students have more contact hours in order to cover the curriculum.



He stated that the current system, which has shortened the academic year, is not conducive to effective learning and does not give students enough time to cover the necessary content.



Mr. Aheto-Tsegah also noted that the new calendar system is causing disruptions in the academic calendar, as some schools are starting at different times and students are missing out on important instructional time.

He suggested that a return to the old calendar system, which had a systematic and comprehensive approach, would be beneficial for both students and teachers.



The former GES Director General emphasized the need for students to have more instructional time to effectively cover the curriculum and acquire the necessary skills and knowledge.



He urged the Ministry of Education and the GES to consider this when making decisions about the academic calendar.



