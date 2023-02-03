Former GJA president mounts pressure on IGP to find Ahmed Suale’s killers

Rollan Affail Monney, Former President GJA

The former president of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), Roland Affail Monney, has urged journalists in Ghana to exert maximum pressure on the Ghana Police Service to provide an update on those responsible for the killing of Tiger Eye PI investigator Ahmed Hussein-Saule.

Speaking in an interview with Kwabena Mensah Abrompah on Radio Univers, he asserted that the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, formed a special investigative unit to look into the mysterious murder of Ahmed Suale in order to bring sanity to the journalism field, but there has been no update in years and as journalists strive to be comprehensive reporters, it is necessary to press the police to inform Ghanaians of the latest developments in the investigation.



“So, about some years now, Dr Dampare formed a Special Unit to investigate Ahmed Suale’s death and others, so in the name of comprehensive journalism, we the journalists need to ask the police that we have information on the Special Unit set aside to investigate Ahmed Suale’s death and other murder cases.



“…therefore, we have to ask them how far with the investigations. We need to apply pressure always on them. Once in a while, we need to remind them again, we need to put pressure on the CIDs or the police always to find solutions."



He added that in his opinion the police service and the other security services will only be forced to reveal the truth if journalists apply the required pressure on them as well as question them about the efficiency of the special unit investigative team.

Hussein-Saule was assassinated in Madina on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, by two unknown assailants.



The assailants shot him twice in his chest and once in his neck after breaking into his car. The Ghana Police Service is still investigating his murder, but no one has been arrested yet.



AM/SARA