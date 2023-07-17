Former Ghana Pharmacy Council Deputy Registrar picks form to contest Amenfi Central NPP primaries

Albert Arkoh Wiredu (left) receives his nomination form

The immediate past Deputy Registrar of the Ghana Pharmacy Council, Albert Arkoh Wiredu has picked his nomination form to contest for the Wasa Amenfi central parliamentary seat on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western Region.

This follows the party's decision to open nominations for the orphan constituencies.



The astute pharmacist even before picking his form on Friday, July 15, had earlier declared his intention to contest for the seat in the constituency.



Speaking to ModernGhana News after picking the form, the staunch member of the NPP said it is time for him to contribute his quota to the growth and development of the district where he comes from after serving the country at the national level.



Albert Akoh Wiredu, per the constituents, has contributed significantly to developmental projects in the area, including the reconstruction of a dilapidated bridge at Asaasetre community, solely funding the connection of the Agyadum community to the national grid among others.

The revered pharmacist also urged party members to be polite in their utterances and also to form a united front ahead of the 2024 general elections which will catalyze the party's agenda of breaking the 8.



So far, only two people have picked up their nominations form in the Amenfi Central constituency.



Meanwhile, the ruling party prepares to hold its parliamentary primaries from Saturday, September 23, 2023, to December 2, 2023, for the orphan constituencies on a case-by-case basis across the country.