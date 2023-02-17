20
Former IGP passes on

Nanfuri Eop4k1 Former IGP under the J.J Rawlings regime, Peter Nanfuri was also a chief

Fri, 17 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Inspector General of Police under the Jerry John Rawlings regime, Peter Nanfuri has passed on, a graphiconline report has said.

The former IGP reportedly died on February 16, 2023 at age 81.

He was the Director of the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) in 1986 till he was appointed as IGP in 1996.

The former IGP who was also the Paramount Chief of the Jirapa Traditional Area had the title – Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II after being enskinned in 2007.

Peter Nanfuri was born in October 12, 1942 in Jirapa in the Upper East Region of Ghana and had his university education at the University of Ghana, Legon.

