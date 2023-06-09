1
Menu
News

Former Jubilee House transport officer enters NPP flagbearership race

Nana Look Alike.png Former Jubilee House transport officer, Odeneho Nana Oppong

Fri, 9 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former transport officer who served at the Jubilee House, Odeneho Nana Oppong has joined in the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Famously known as Candidate 2, the former transport officer, in a report by Accra-based asaaseradio.com, had his forms picked up by a representative from the party’s headquarters on June 8, 2023.

This brings to a total of eleven candidates who have expressed interest and picked the Presidential forms to run as flagbearers of the party in the 2024 general election.

Odeneho Nana Oppong, who has a resemblance the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in looks and in dressing was fired in 2021 for his alleged engagement in a financial.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has witnessed such growing interest in its upcoming Presidential race for the 2024 general election.

As per the party’s constitution, Article 13 (9) of the party's constitution, a Super Congress comprising a Special Electoral College will meet to trim down the list to five candidates and those will be presented for the Presidential Primaries on November 24, 2023.

The Electoral College will comprise the National Council, National Executive Committee, Regional Executive Committees, National Council of Elders, Members of Parliament from the NPP, representatives from special party organs, past national officers, representatives from external branches, founding members who registered the party, and party card-bearing Ministers.

The forms have been picked up by prominent figures including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Minister for Energy Boakye Agyarko, former General Secretary of the NPP Kwabena Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimo, Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei, and Kwadwo Poku.

There are also former Minister for Trade and Industries Alan Kyeremanteng, Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, and Joe Ghartey have all picked the presidential forms.

The NPP opened nominations on 26 May and the window for filing is expected to close on Saturday 24 June. All aspirants who picked up forms paid a non-refundable nomination fee of GHC50,000.

Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb



Also, watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Election Desk on GhanaWeb TV below:





NW/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP
Prof Frimpong-Boateng gives full account about his arrest
Opambour 'challenges' Agyinasare
Ghanaian in murder-suicide case in USA identified as Asanteman chief
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling