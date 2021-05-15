Former KNUST Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Evans-Anfom laid to rest

The late Dr. Emmanuel Evans-Anfom

Former Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr Emmanuel Evans-Anfom, has been laid to rest.

The burial service was held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra and was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, First lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, family, and friends.



Dr Evans-Anfom played several key roles in the medical field and also in academia, rising to become the Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) from 1967 to 1973.



He is credited as the one who introduced matriculation at the KNUST during his tenure, an event that officially welcomes freshmen to the university and which was, subsequently, emulated by other tertiary institutions.



He also chaired many national committees and boards.



An old student of Achimota School, Dr Evans-Anfom became a pioneer educator in the medical field, becoming a teaching professor at the newly established University of Ghana Medical School.

In 1958, he co-founded the Ghana Medical Association with Dr Charles Odamtten Easmon and served as President of the association from 1968 to 1970.



As a medical doctor, he worked in various health facilities in Ghana and the West African sub-region.



A staunch Presbyterian, Dr Evans-Anfom dedicated his time to serving the Osu Ebenezer Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.



In 2006, he was decorated with the Order of the Star of Ghana.