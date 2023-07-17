Former MP Catherine Afeku eyes Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira constituency seat again

ormer Member of Parliament (MP),Catherine Abelema AfekU

Constituency and polling station executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Constituency, Western Region, voluntarily picked nomination forms for former Member of Parliament (MP),Catherine Abelema Afeku, to contest in the party's 2024 parliamentary primaries.

Led by Eric Essien, Chairman of the Council of Patrons, and former Youth Organiser Samuel Dwomoh, the executives expressed their support for Afeku, recognizing her as a hardworking and popular grassroots politician, dailyguide reports.



The NPP had opened nominations for parliamentary primaries in constituencies without sitting MPs from July 11, 2023. The deadline for nominations was set for Thursday, August 10, 2023, with elections expected to take place from September to December 2023.



In a bid to encourage greater inclusivity, prospective aspiring candidates, including women, youth, and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), were offered a 50% reduction on the non-refundable filing fee of GH¢35,000.00.



Afeku, who previously served as the Tourism Minister, lost the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira seat; a swing area in the region, to the incumbent NDC MP, Arko Nokoe.

Addressing supporters, Eric Essien expressed his satisfaction with Afeku's decision to lead the party's efforts to reclaim the lost seat in 2024. He highlighted her good track record in the area, emphasizing the need for unity and support.



Receiving the nomination forms, Catherine Afeku expressed gratitude to the executives for their support and for contributing to the purchase of the forms.



She assured them that if chosen as the NPP's parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general election, she would work tirelessly to secure victory.



