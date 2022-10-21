Former MP, George Loh files nomination to contest for NDC Volta Regional chairmanship position

George Loh

Former Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Mr. George Loh, has filed his nomination to vie for the Volta Regional Chairmanship position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Loh is in contention with four other aspirants, who are aspiring to lead the party in its strongest hold.



After confirming the submission of documents to the party office, the public policy expert pledged to adopt an open-door policy.



"I have successfully filed my nomination to contest the Volta Regional Chairmanship position and the filing marks the beginning of that journey," he said.



"I seize the opportunity to reiterate my pledge to adopt an open-door policy, teamwork, utmost honesty, transparency, regard and respect for all, harnessing the energies and ideas of all to deliver the Volta Region's expected mandate in winning the 2024 general elections as well as win all the 18 Parliamentary seats in the region."

Hon. George Loh, a lawyer by profession, public policy expert, entrepreneur, trained journalist, and communications expert, began his political career in 2001 as a communicator for the NDC. He proceeded to become a government appointee for the Kpando District Assembly in 2010.



He further proceeded to become the Member of Parliament for the North Dayi Constituency between 2012 and 2016. He, in 2018, vied and became the Volta Regional Vice Chairman and is now gunning to become the substantive Volta Regional Chairman.



He is in contention with Henry Kwadzo Ametefee, Francis Talamus Doe, Ackumey Marshal Emil, and Mawutor Agbavitor.