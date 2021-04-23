Former MP pledges to fix Tema East roads

Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover inspecting the road construction

Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover, Former Member of Parliament for the Tema East Constituency has pledged to fix all internal roads within the Tema East Constituency to ease the traffic situation on the main roads.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Tema, Mr Titus-Glover mentioned that, some major roads within the Tema Newtown had been fixed and that the focus was on Community one roads.



He explained that during his tenure as Member of Parliament, he used his experience to lobby the road Minister to have the Tema East roads asphalted.



The GNA-Tema Regional Office has embarked on a project dubbed, “tracking of development projects,” in Districts under the jurisdiction as part of efforts to enhance accountability and deepen grassroot participation in local government.



The project seeks to improve policy management and decision making system in the districts to ensure that policy analysis processes, impact and the feedback systems necessary for effective executive decision making are adhered to.



As part of the tracking of development projects, GNA-Tema interviewed Mr Titus-Glover who explained that the constituents had insisted that the internal roads be fixed as well.

“I am also always seen to be supervising the road constructions within the constituency. I am unemployed now, so I supervise the road construction on daily basis,” he added.



According to the former MP, the incumbent Member of Parliament could not take the credit for the asphaltic overlays currently ongoing within the Tema East Constituency as his initiative.



Mr. Titus-Glover expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for giving him the opportunity to serve the country as Deputy Transport Minister in the first term of the government.



He said the current Deputy Ministerial nominees would continue from where the previous Minsters left off and he still had the passion to serve his constituents and would not hesitate to do so when the opportunity comes.



The Ghana News Agency as part of tracking the development observed that several roads within the Tema East Constituency were asphalted whilst work was on going on Site one, Site four all in Tema Community one.