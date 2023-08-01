Former MP raises concerns over Wli Todzi road

The deplorable Wli Todzi road

Source: Dumenu Charles Selorm, Contributor

The former Member of Parliament for Hohoe, also known to be the Queen Mother for Development, Bernice Adiku has noted with grave concern the deplorable nature of Wli Todzi road. This was a road she rehabilitated during her tenure after attempts by two Municipal Chief Executives. She was successful as the first MP to get the rocky road in good shape and motorable.

Bernice Adiku expressed her dismay about how much the road has deteriorated after the big sod cutting, pomp and pageantry by the Minister of Roads and Transport, Amoako-Atta and the present MP of the constituency, Peter Amewu in 2020.



The ceremony was supposed to mark the beginning of the construction of a 19 kilometers road in the Hohoe Municipality, which will include a 10 kilometers road from Fodome-Ahor to Wli Todzi. This, however never saw the light of day .

As of July 31, 2023, the road is in a deplorable state. The degree of erosion on the road has made it unmotorable and dangerous, leaving the entire community and commuters dejected and disappointed in the government for the neglect and deceit.



"We call on the government to treat this with a sense of urgency and save the good people of Wli Todzi and commuters from the difficulty they have endured for so long", the former MP said.