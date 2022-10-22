Former MP’s son eyes NDC position to continue works of his father

The son of a former Member of Parliament for the Odododiodio constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Samuel Nii Ayi Kwei Mankattah, has promised to continue with the unfinished business of his late father.

According to Bosby Nii Ayi Mankattah, his desire to see the National Democratic Congress (NDC) become more united than ever, and his desire to fulfil his father’s short-lived dreams for the constituency is the reason he seeks to be elected.



Bosby Nii Ayi Mankattah is vying for the deputy treasurer position of the NDC in the Odododiodio constituency and he is confident that this is the right step towards achieving all of the above.



“I’m running for the deputy treasurer position. My father is the late Samuel Nii Ayikwei Mankattah, former MP for this constituency who won the election and spent only six months on the seat. So, I’m here to continue my father’s work, to fulfil his promise to the constituents,” he told GhanaWeb in an interview.



The aspirant was speaking ahead of the start of the constituency elections of the NDC in the area on Saturday, October 22, 2022.



In all, there are 36 candidates vying for the various executive positions at the Odododiodio constituency, with approximately 2,400 delegates expected to cast their votes.



Earlier, a statement by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said that the party had put elections in some fifteen constituencies in the country on hold.

The reason, it added, was because of some disputes over delegates list.



This was contained in a statement signed by Deputy Director of Elections of the party, Daniel Amartey Mensah.



“The National Elections Committee under the guidance of FEC, has decided to put elections in a few constituencies on hold due to disputes over delegates list for those constituencies and/or the exclusion from ballot papers of candidates who have been qualified through the appeal process,” portions of the statement said.



AE/WA