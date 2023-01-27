Former MP urges NDC to support new minority leader

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak, has told those against the appointment of the new leadership of the Minority group in Parliament, that the decision will not be reversed.

In a Facebook post, the former legislature said “No amount of petitions and press conferences would change that.”



He urged the party faithful to channel their energies toward winning political power to help develop Ghana.



“We have a duty to help Ato Forson and his team succeed as our new party leaders in Parliament,” the Facebook post said.



Background



The National Executive of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, has reshuffled the leadership of the Minority group in Parliament and this has affected the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi and Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak.



A former Deputy Minister of Finance and Ranking Member on Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has been appointed as the new Minority Leader to replace Haruna Iddrisu in a letter dated January 23, 2023.

Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah is the new Deputy Minority Leader whilst MP for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza becomes the Minority Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyo-Ghansah however, maintained their positions as First and Second deputy Whips respectively.



Based on this, the NDC MPs are divided over the decision with some of them supporting the changes while others are against it. This has generated a lot of controversies with some questioning the timing and others asking whether it is necessary.







Citing the UK as an example, the former MP for Kumbungu said Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour Party Leader, Jeremy Corbyn were moved from the “front to the back bench” and nothing happened.



Meanwhile, the Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah says the decision to reshuffle the Parliamentary Minority Caucus is in line with the Party’s reorganisation.