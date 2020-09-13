4
General News Sun, 13 Sep 2020

Click for Market Deals →

Former Methodist President Asante-Antwi reportedly dies

Former President Of The Methodist Church Rev. Samuel Asante Antwi Former President of the Methodist Church, Rev. Samuel Asante-Antwi

Listen to the Article

Former President of the Methodist Church Rev. Samuel Asante-Antwi has died, Starr News has learnt.

He is reported to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Saturday night.

Rev. Asante Antwi who is a member of the Council of Elders of the ruling New Patriotic Party was known for his criticisms against the NDC when the party was in power.

Rev. Asante-Antwi became President of the Methodist church in August 1997.

He was chair of the disciplinary committee of the NPP when the former party chairman Paul Afoko was suspended.

Source: Starr FM

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter