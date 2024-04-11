Former NDC Branch Chairman to contest Ledzokuku seat on CPP ticket

Convention People's Party (CPP) logo

Source: GNA

Seth Tagoe, a former Christian Preparatory School Branch Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ledzokuku Constituency, has declared his intention to contest the parliamentary seat of the Constituency on the ticket of the Convention People's Party (CPP).

Mr Tagoe, who is also the Chairman of the Teshie Concerned Citizens Association, said he joined the CPP as a card-bearing member last year and was cleared to contest the seat.



He said the decision was for him to fast-track the socioeconomic development of the Constituency.



Seth Tagoe alleged that past Members of Parliament-NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), detached themselves from the people and their concerns after winning the seat and said it was time a transformational leader like himself represented the people in Parliament for rapid development.



The 63-year-old self-employed said he would change the negative narrative of Teshie in four years and entreated the electorate to vote for him in the December polls.



He said his four-year development plan would focus on fixing water and electricity problems, road and sanitation challenges and enhancing security in the Constituency.

Mr Tagoe said priority would also be given to education, health and job creation.



He said he was instrumental in the construction of the LEKMA Hospital, protection of community lands and construction of access roads in the Constituency and said his aim was to uplift the image of Teshie with an all-round development strategy.



The Ledzokuku Constituency is one of the dynamic constituencies in the Greater Accra Region, with more than 142,995 voter population spread across 12 electoral areas.



The areas are Tsuibleoo Central, Akromadeokpo, Akromadeokpo West, Tsuibleoo South, Okosekor, Sutsurunor, Tsuibleoo North, Teshie-Nungua North, Teshie-Nungua South, Agblezaa, Aborle, and Nii Ashietey Akomfra.



The main occupation of the people is fishing.

Though the presidential elections have been dominated by the NDC, no MP has been able to retain their seat since 1996.



The incumbent MP, Benjamin Narteh Ayiku of the NDC, will face a rematch with the former MP and current Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Oko Boye of the NPP, who lost to him by a slim margin in 2020.



Mr Tagoe and other aspirants are likely to make the contest interesting