Politics

Former NDC MP reveals planned attack on Kennedy Agyapong

Former Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon, Nii-Amasah Namoale

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the La Dadekotopon constituency, Nii Amasah Namoale has revealed that he once planned to subject Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong to a severe beat down.

According to him, the plan was hatched after the outspoken parliamentarian made offensive comments about Ewes and Gas prior to the 2012 general elections.



“He told them to attack members of these two tribes with cutlasses. Kennedy also threatened security; incited people to lynch any security personnel who tried to keep the peace in the region,” Namoale narrated.



Speaking on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show with host, Kwame Afrifa-Mensah, Namoale indicated that the comments made by the honorable MP aroused his youthful anger.



He furthered that in his anger, he hatched a vengeful plan with Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo to beat up Kennedy so he also felt the pain his threats subjected Ewes and Gas to.

“Kennedy Agyapong once passed some poor comments about Ewe’s and Ga’s which got me very angry. Out of anger, I hatched a plan with Nii Afotey Agbo to ambush Kennedy and beat him up in parliament. He was fortunate time passed and the pain healed”, Namoale said.



On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Kennedy Agyapong speaking on an Accra based radio station expressed anger over a decision by a judge to grant an injunction against him without allegedly conducting due diligence.



Reacting to this current event the former legislator, Nii Amasah Namoale gave a word of advice to Kennedy Agyapong saying, “I will plead with my brother Kennedy Agyapong, his treasonable charge made against him in 2012 can be triggered anytime..."



"The treason trial is still active since he was charged at the wrong court. I will plead with him, the tribalism and the ethnocentrism isn’t a good thing. We are one Ghana so I will plead with him to stop those acts,” he said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.