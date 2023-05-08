1
Former NDC communications officer turns himself in over alleged assault on Dagbon FM presenter

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Beleaguered former Northern Regional Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Iddrisu Hardi Pagazaa, has turned himself in following his alleged assault on a presenter of Dagbon FM, Sadiq Gariba on World Press Freedom Day.

A source at the Tamale District Police Command, revealed that, turned himself in on Monday morning with his lawyer. The reason for turning himself is not known, however, following the alleged assault on the presenter, the Inspector General of Police is reported to have called to assure the presenter of the support of the police.

The Ghana Journalists Association in a statement after the incident demanded the arrest and prosecution of Mr. Pagazaa.

On May 3, 2023, Mr. Pagazaa and another man, allegedly stormed the studio of Dagbon FM and attacked Mr. Sadiq, who was presenting a programme at the time.

Some lawyers of the party in the Northern region are said to be seeking a bail for Mr. Pagazaa.

