Former NDC executive berates Mahama for calling Akufo-Addo insensitive

John Mahama is the NDC flagbearer

Source: Henry Lord, Contributor

A former executive of the Tema East Constituency branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has berated John Dramani Mahama over his comment, during his 24-hour Economy Tour, that suggested President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government have wronged Ghanaians.

In a social media commentary, Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, laughed off Mahama’s accusation, saying it is akin to the scenario where the pot calls the kettle black.



“If we say we are rating our lineage of presidents in terms of insensitivity towards Ghanaians, Mr. John Mahama will certainly take the top spot,” he wrote in a reply.



According to him, “No president has been more wicked to Ghanaian workers than John Mahama was.”



Recently, former president John Mahama accused the Akufo-Addo government of being insensitive, citing the government’s alleged abandonment of the Abetifi Government Hospital in the Eastern region.



“I am very sad; the Abetifi Hospital that we were building that was about 70% complete, you will be sad if you see it today, you will cry,” John Mahama told party loyalists after a 24-hour economy walk at Kwahu recently.

According to him, “the NPP government has been unfair to Ghanaians.”



But reacting, Moshake said John Dramani Mahama’s comments are hypocritical.



“First of all, you cannot use only one instance of non-performance to judge a government, like you are trying to do. Everybody knows that what you are saying is not true because this same government that you claim has been unfair to Ghanaians is the one implementing Free SHS.



"Secondly, if we are counting the insensitive people who have been president before in the Fourth Republic, Mr. John Mahama is number one,” he wrote.



According to him, the Mahama government was the one which neglected the welfare issues of Ghanaian workers, such as the ex-workers of the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority who have not been paid their severance benefits.

“It was this same John Mahama who cancelled nursing and teacher trainee allowances, froze employment in the public sector and failed to implement any significant or worthwhile social intervention,” he added.



Even within the NDC, Moshake said, “During the tenure of Mr. John Mahama party’s executives and youth were neglected throughout his presidency.”



Rating the presidents of the fourth republic in terms of high-handedness, Moshake placed John Mahama at number 1 and former President Kufuor at number 2.



Atta Mills came up tops as the kindest, with former President Rawlings and Akufo-Addo, tying behind Mills.