Former NDC executive berates Mahama for describing Akufo-Addo as insensitive

NDC's presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Stephen Darko, Contributor

A former NDC executive of the Tema East Constituency, Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has scolded John Dramani Mahama over his comment that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was insensitive.

In a social media post, Stephen Ashitey Adjei laughed off Mahama’s accusation. He said Mahama's description is akin to saying the pot calls the kettle black.



“If we say we are rating our lineage of presidents in terms of insensitivity towards Ghanaians, John Dramani Mahama will certainly take the top spot. No president has been more wicked to Ghanaian workers than John Mahama was,” he said.



Recently, former president John Dramani Mahama accused the Akufo-Addo government of being insensitive, citing the government’s alleged abandonment of the Abetifi Government Hospital in the Eastern Region.



“I am very sad; the Abetifi Hospital that we were building was about 70% complete; you will be sad if you see it today; you will cry,” Mahama told party members during his 24-hour economy walk in Kwahu.



“The NPP government has been unfair to Ghanaians,” Mahama added.

Reacting to Mahama's comment, the former NDC executive said John Dramani Mahama’s comments were hypocritical.



“First of all, you cannot use only one instance of non-performance to judge a government, like you are trying to do. Everybody knows that what you are saying is not true because this same government that you claim has been unfair to Ghanaians is the one implementing Free SHS. Secondly, if we are counting the insensitive people who have been president before in the Fourth Republic, John Mahama is number one,” he said.



According to him, Mahama's government neglected the welfare issues of Ghanaian workers, such as the ex-workers of the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority who have not been paid their severance benefits.



“It was this same John Mahama who cancelled nursing and teacher trainee allowances, froze employment in the public sector, and failed to implement any significant or worthwhile social intervention. During the tenure of John Mahama, the party's executives and youth were neglected throughout his presidency,” he added.



Rating the presidents of the Fourth Republic in terms of high-handedness, Stephen Ashitey Adjei placed John Dramani Mahama at number 1 and former president Kufuor at number 2.