Former NDC vice chairman murdered by unknown gunmen in U/E region

A one-time Upper East regional vice chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been shot and killed by unknown assailants, Accra-based Asaase Radio has reported.

The murder of Williams Akanyele happened at his home in Nabango, located in the Kassena-Nankana West district of the region.



Akanyele was discovered in his room in a pool of blood Thursday morning, with visible gunshot wounds in his neck and abdomen, the Asaase Radio report stated.



It added thus: He is reported to have been attacked by the gunmen Wednesday night, in a suspected case of assassination linked to a simmering chieftaincy dispute.



The report said police in the region led by the regional commander DCOP Darko Offei Lomotey have opened an investigation into the matter.



A similar incident played out in late August when three out of the seven assailants said to have attempted to attack the NDC constituency chairman for Binduri at his residence, were killed.

The attackers are said to have surrounded the house fired indiscriminately, prompting community members to come to the chairman's aid.



Some residents confronted the attackers, leading to the death of 3.



One of the gunmen was killed on the spot, while the others fled and later succumbed to their wounds in different locations.



According to the TV3 report, The deceased were identified as Nashiru Razak, 32, Abdul Bashid, 23, and Muniru Bashiru, 22 hailing from Sagabo, Patrame, and Pusum in the Bawku municipality.



The Upper East Regional Police Commander DCOP Darko Offei Lomotey and his team visited the crime scene in Bazwa to gather information about the attack.

