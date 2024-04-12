Former NPP MP Kwabena Owusu Aduomi to contest Ejisu by-election as an independent candidate

Former Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi

A former Member of Parliament for Ejisu on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, has announced his decision to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming by-election.

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi's move comes as a response to what he perceives as the failure of the NPP's national leadership to address critical concerns regarding the integrity of the party's delegates album.



In a statement released by his campaign aide, Nana Osei Bonsu, on Friday, April 12, 2024, it said that Kwabena Owusu Aduomi's decision is largely motivated by the irregularities witnessed during the Ejisu polling station executive elections.



"The genesis of this decision traces back to the tumultuous Ejisu polling station executive elections, marred by irregularities that would have been deemed unacceptable in any democratic society," the statement read.



The statement also alleged arbitrary selections made by the late MP of Ejisu, John Kumah, and the regional executives of the NPP, which were perceived as a blatant disregard of the party's constitution and its fundamental principles.



"Rather than adhering to the democratic process, the late MP of Ejisu, with the assistance of the Regional Executives of the NPP, arbitrarily handpicked individuals to fill key positions — a blatant disregard for the party’s constitution and its fundamental principles," the statement continued.



The decision of Kwabena Owusu Aduomi to contest the by-election as an independent candidate, he stated, underscores his commitment to upholding democratic values and ensuring transparency and accountability within the party.

"Owusu-Aduomi’s decision to contest the by-election as an independent candidate underscores his unwavering commitment to upholding democratic values and ensuring transparency and accountability within the party.



"By refusing to participate in an ostensibly flawed process, he sends a clear message that integrity and fairness must prevail, even at the expense of personal political aspirations," the statement concluded.



The Electoral Commission (EC) announced Tuesday, April 30, to hold the by-election at Ejisu following the death of the New Patriotic Party member of parliament, John Kumah.



John Kumah, also a Deputy Finance Minister, died on Thursday, March 7, at the age of 45, after succumbing to illness. He left behind a wife and six children.



NAY/AE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Watch the latest episode of People & Places below











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



