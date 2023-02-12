1
Former NPP MP for Shama Dr. Ato Panford is dead

Ato Panford 4 Former MP for Shama constituency

A former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Shama constituency in the Western Region, Dr. Ato Panford is reported dead.

He was a member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

Details about his death remain sketchy but a source close to Ghanaguardian.com says Dr. Panford died after a short illness.

The sad news occurred Sunday, February 12, 2023.

His family is yet to release a formal statement about his passing.

He was 61 years.

