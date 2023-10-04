Former NPP Majority Leader, Felix Owusu-Adjapong passes on at 79

Felix Kwasi Owusu-Adjapong

A former Majority Leader of the NPP in Ex-president Kufuor's administration, Felix Owusu-Adjapong has died aged 79.

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, confirmed the death of the former leader of Parliament on his X(formerly twitter) handle on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.



“Deep condolences to the family…Former Majority leader, Hon. Felix Owusu passed on,” Annoh-Dompreh posted.



Felix Kwasi Owusu-Adjapong (born February 13, 1944) is a Ghanaian politician and a former member of the Parliament of Ghana as a New Patriotic Party (NPP) representative for Akyem Swedru of the eastern region of Ghana.He was also a former Minister for Energy.



Early life and education



Felix Owusu-Adjapong studied Land Economy at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi. He also studied Housing, Planning and Building at the Bouwcentrum Institute in Rotterdam, Urban Land Appraisal at the University of Reading in England, and law at the Ghana School of Law.

Political career



Owusu-Agyapong is a member of the 2nd, 3rd and 4th Parliament of the 4th republic of Ghana. He was first elected Member of Parliament for Akyem Swedru in the 1996 general elections with a total of 15,824 making 45.30% of the total valid votes cast that year. He was re-elected in the 2000 general elections with a majority of 14,614 making 56.80% of the votes cast. In February 2001 he was appointed Minister for Transport and Communications, and in April 2003 Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.



In the 2004 Ghanaian general elections,he was elected again as Member of Parliament with a majority vote of 21,048 making 66.94% of the total votes polled that year. In 2007 he resigned his ministerial position to make an unsuccessful bid for the presidential nomination of the NPP. He did not contest his parliamentary constituency at the 2008 General Elections. In June 2008 he was appointed Minister of Energy, holding the post until the end of Kufuor's government in January 2009.



