Former NPP Western Regional Vice Chairman files forms to contest in Jomoro NPP parliamentary primaries

Ishmael Evonla Whajah (in smock) presenting his nomination forms to NPP officials in Jomoro

Source: Daniel Kaku

The immediate-past New Patriotic Party (NPP) Western Regional Second Vice Chairman, Ishmael Evonla Whajah, has successfully filed his nomination form to contest the parliamentary primaries of the NPP for the Jomoro constituency of the Western Region.

The NPP will conduct its parliamentary primaries elections from Saturday, September 23, 2023, to Saturday, December 2, 2023, for the orphan constituencies on a case-by-case basis across the country.



The NPP opened nomination forms for prospective aspirants on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in all the orphan Constituencies and closed the nomination and filing on Thursday, August 10, 2023.



Jomoro parliamentary seat is being occupied by Dorcas Afo-Toffey on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



She recaptured the seat for NDC in 2020 from Paul Essien of NPP.



Ishmael Evonla Whajah who submitted his nomination form on Thursday, August 10, 2023, commended the leadership of the party for receiving his nomination form to contest in Jomoro NPP parliamentary primaries.

He described the process as fair and transparent.



"In fact, so far the process has been very transparent and fair, this is what we want in Jomoro, the constituency executives have done well, I was able to pick my nomination form here and filed it here and I have to commend the leadership of our dear political party," he stated.



He called on the Jomoro constituency executives to continue to remain transparent, objective, and neutral in the rest of the process.



He took the opportunity to pledge that if elected as Jomoro NPP parliamentary candidate, he would work closely with the rank and file of the party in order to recapture the Jomoro parliamentary seat for NPP in 2024.



"If God willing and the delegates elect me as their parliamentary candidate, I will work directly with them, I will not betray them. The era of taking polling station executives for granted will be a thing of the past during my leadership, our polling station executives must be taken seriously because their work is very dangerous," he promised.

He also promised to resource and empower party members who would be selected as 2024 polling station agents for NPP in the constituency.



"If I become Jomoro NPP Parliamentary Candidate, I will make sure we empower our polling station agents, what is due to them will be given, we will not use them and dump them, I will organize training workshops for them before December 7, 2024, without these polling station agents nobody can become an MP or a president so as for me I will take them seriously," he assured.



Ishmael Evonla Whajah called on his supporters and his campaign team not to engage in any form of personal attacks politics but do issue-based politics.



He also called on the rank and file of the party to continue to have confidence in the NPP’s government to develop Jomoro Constituency.



He commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for establishing a Naval Base at Ezinlibo in Jomoro constituency and according to him, the ongoing project is creating jobs for the youth of Jomoro.

He also pledged his commitment to continue to lobby for employment for the youth in the area.



The constituency secretary who received his nomination form, commended him for submitting the documents on time before the deadline.



He, therefore, wished him good luck and charged him and his campaign team to run a very decent campaign.