Former NUGS president attacked by armed robbers

Armed robbers have attacked and robbed a former National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) President, Mohammed Sadiq Gombilla, in the Tamale metropolis after he left a banking hall of Ecobank Ghana.
The robbery incident which happened at around 9:46am saw the robber bolt with GH¢14,446 cash which the former student leader had withdrawn for personal purposes.
According to him, he was attacked by the armed men from the Tamale Agric road area where he was negotiating a curve towards the Mariam hotel after he visited the Ecobank bank Tamale-Gumani branch) premise for some transactions.
Mr. Gombilla was physically unharmed as he was cooperative with his attackers.
Police have since launched an investigation over the incident.
- Alleged Korle Bu blood thieves granted GH¢20,000 bail
- I’m ready to refund stolen GH¢580,000 - Embattled accountant begs court
- C/R: Notorious cable thief arrested; beaten and tied to metal pole
- Ahmed Suale’s Death: Police has compromised investigations – Saani Adib
- Driver swindles 64 persons of GHC430,440 over GIS recruitment
- Read all related articles