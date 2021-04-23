Former Northern Regional Minister commends Akufo-Addo over ministerial appointments

Hon Salifu Sa-eed, the former Northern Regional Minister

Source: Hamza Lansah Lolly, Contributor

Hon Salifu Sa-eed, the former Northern Regional Minister has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the appointment of some Northern MPs into his second term administration.

The President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, 21st April 2021 submitted to the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon Alban Sumani Kingsford Bagbin, the names of persons for appointment as Minister of State and Deputy Ministers in his new government for Parliament's prior approval.



Among the 39 names submitted to Parliament for prior approval, 8 are Members of Parliament from the Northern Regions including the MP for Karaga Hon Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam as Deputy Minister for Energy, MP for Gushegu Hon Lawyer Hassan Tampuli as Deputy Minister for Transport, MP for Tatale-Sanguli Hon Thomas Mbomba as Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and Hon Alhaji Hardi Tuferu, Nantong MP as Deputy Minister for Agric.



The rest are MP for Walewale (North-East) Hon Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu for Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry, MP for Daboya-Mankarigu (Savanna Region) Hon Mahama Sei Seini for the Health Ministry, MP for Binduri (Upper East Region) Hon Abdulai Abanga for Works and Housing Ministry, MP for Sissala East (Upper West Region) Hon Amidu Issahaku Chinnia for Sanitation and Water Resources, and Ms. Abukari Fatimatu for the Information Ministry.



The former Northern Regional Minister in commending President Akufo-Addo for the appointments said the President has once again shown much love for the people of the North, adding that, “President Akufo-Addo has the north at heart and these appointments have once again demonstrated that”.

Mr. Sa-eed in a congratulatory message said all the appointees deserve it, saying “These are personalities who have distinguished themselves in various endeavors and have worked very hard for the success of the NPP in the last elections…Each of them, having served well in the first term of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government will continue to work hard to ensure that President Akufo-Addo succeeds in his second term”.



He noted that the appointments will energize the rank and file of the party and will further enhance the gains of the NPP in the Northern Region.



The former Northern Regional Minister again congratulated all the appointees from the region and urged them to make the region proud.