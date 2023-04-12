Former Northern Regional NPP women organiser Hajia Amama is dead

The late Hajia Amama Shaibu

The death has been reported of the former Women Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region, Hajia Amama Shaibu.

A source available to MyNewsGh.com reveals she has been indisposed for some time now and was on admission at a health facility receiving treatment before her death.



A statement communicating her sudden demise reads in part “ It is with a heavy heart that I mourn the loss of my former boss, Hajia Amama Shaibu.



"Hajia’s passing has left a void in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege to know her, work with her, and interact with her. She was a selfless leader, a role model, and a true inspiration to many people, especially women in politics.



"I had the privilege of working alongside her as the Deputy Northern Regional Women Organiser of the NPP, and I can say without a doubt that she was one of the most remarkable individuals I have met.



"Hajia Amama Shaibu was a force to be reckoned with – a woman of unwavering faith and immeasurable courage.

"As my boss, she was an incredible mentor who inspired me to be the best version of myself.



"Hajia Amama Shaibu dedicated her life to advancing the status of women, especially in politics.



"Her passing is a huge loss not just to the NPP but to the women’s movement in the Northern Region, Ghana, and the world at large. She will always be remembered as a trailblazer, a visionary leader, and a true inspiration to women everywhere.



"On behalf of my Boss, the National Women Organiser, Maa Kate Gyamfuah and the entire women’s wing of the party, I extend our solemn and sincere condolences to the bereaved family.



"And may the Almighty Allah grant the soul of Hajia Amama Shaibu and the soul of all departed ones Jannatul Firdaus and continue to comfort her family and loved ones."

Funeral arrangements would be announced later.



