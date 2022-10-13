0
Former PPA Boss back in court

Adjenim Adjei PPA1212 The former Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority, Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei

Thu, 13 Oct 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority, Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei, is expected to appear again in court today, Thursday, October 13, 2022, following charges preferred against him by the Special Prosecutor earlier this year.

The ex-PPA Boss has been slapped with 17 charges by the Special Prosecutor.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges when he was arraigned on May 25, 2022 before the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court.

Mr. AB Adjei denied seven counts of using Public office for profit and 10 counts of directly and indirectly influencing the Public Procurement process using his office.

The second accused person Francis Kwaku Arhin, his brother-in-law also pleaded not guilty to one count of using Public officer for profit.

The two were months ago granted bail in the sums of GHc5 million cedis each with two justified sureties.

