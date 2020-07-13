General News

Former President Mahama expresses gratitude to Ghanaians

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on Monday expressed his gratitude to the national executives, members and supporters for supporting his nomination of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as Running Mate for Election 2020.

Former President Mahama on July 6, nominated former Minister for Education, Prof Opoku-Agyemang, who is also Ghana’s first female Vice Chancellor of a public university as his Running Mate.



Addressing a meeting of his campaign team in Accra, former President Mahama said women had long proven themselves as equally qualified and capable of taking on the mantle of leadership at the highest levels.



Mr Mahama said his nomination of Prof Opoku-Agyemang was a good example of the amplification of women who worked hard to be where they are, and not tokenism.

He said the former university don deserved the position of running mate by dint of her hard work and track record both as Minister of Education and Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast.



Touching on the current state of leadership in the country, Former President Mahama expressed concern that at a time when people needed leadership the most, it seemed to be missing in the country.



He said the NDC had a proven track record of providing capable leadership even in times of adversity and therefore urged members and supporters of the party to work hard for victory in the December election to restore leadership to the nation.

