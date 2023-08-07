Former Techiman North DCE loses father

The former MCE for Techiman North, Peter Mensah

Abusuapanin Kwaku Num, father of the former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Techiman North, Peter Mensah has passed on.

He died while receiving treatment at Techiman Holy Family Hospital on January 10, 2023, at age 105.



Speaking to OTEC News reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng on the funeral rites, Peter Mensah said the final funeral rites is scheduled to take place on Saturday August 12, 2023 at Tuobodom in the Bono East Region.



Abusuapanin Kwaku Num until his demise was the owner of California Motel at Tuobodom, he left behind a wife, 28 children and fifty-four grandchildren.



He was known to be an astute farmer and went on to win best farmer awards in his District.



A short tribute from the family said they were saddened with the passing of their beloved father.

“With grief, the family has lost a caring and reliable soul, Kwaku, may your soul rest in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ, the tribute said.



Biography of Opanin Kwaku Num



The late Opanin Kwaku Num was born in 1921 at Tuobodom, a farming community in the Techiman Municipality. His parents were Nana Yaw Benuah, Akwamuhene of Tuobodom and Maame Afia Amobea from Tuobodom Adonten Family.



Considering the benefits of formal education, the late Kwaku Num schooled up to a certain level. His inability to continue his education was attributed to some emergency reasons impeding the socio-economic progress of his parents.



Poised to make it in life, he joined his two uncles, Nana Kwabena Owusu and Nana Yaw Adjei for farming activities at Krobaase ad this lasted for some few years. He returned to Tuobodom at age 25, lured his three friends to Cape Coast to seek greener pastures. The trio found driving as a lucrative venture at Cape Coast hence their active involvement.

Nana Kwaku, an astute person soon became independent. He often drove to Northern, Upper East and West Regions and specifically, Tamale, Bolgatanga, Wa, Laura, Namdom, Hamile and other neighbouring communities. He gained a lot from the driving work. This was attributed to the profitable nature of the Techiman market.



The driving work declined sharply. In view of that, he decided to lookout for additional area worth relying on. He then went into tree plantation, crop farming and citrus farming in addition to his main occupation. As a moonlighter, he managed to take good care of his nuclear and extend families.



Due to his tolerance, sympathy and perseverance, he managed to win the hearts of most of his customers. Most of the women (traders) were comfortable to patronise his cargo truck for their commercial activities.



He invested much into farming and soon became one of the recognised farmers in Techiman, Tuobodom and its immediate environs. He was later adjudged best farmer in crop category in Techiman District. People travelled from afar to understudy his farming methods.



Accordingly, the late Kwaku Manu became a business icon. In his quest to justify that, he extended his tentacles to Bono Manso few distance away from Tuobodom. He went back to Tuobodom to resettle. At Tuobodom, he put up a motel (California motel).

He finally settled permanently at Dwenewoho, a village close to Tuobodom where he passed away after a short illness.



He married four wives. Before his demise only one of the stipulated number was with him as a wife. The rest had earlier gone their separate ways due to separation. He left behind twenty-eight (28) children and fifty-four grandchildren.



Already, the late Opanin Kwaku Num’s parents had passed away.



