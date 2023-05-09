Former UG vice chancellor commends FHUC for training healthcare professionals

Prof Ernest Aryeetey speaking at the event at the FHUC

Source: William Sarpong, Contributor

Professor Ernest Aryeetey, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, has commended the founders of the Family Health University College (FHUC), Professor Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, and Dr. Susu Bridget Kwawukume, for their sound vision, which has worked for the past 10 years in the provision of healthcare education for a lot of people.

He recalled when the Founders visited him, as Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, in 2013, to discuss their dream of running a private medical school in the country; through their diligence and persistency, he emphasized, their vision has materialized and expanded into beautiful physical structures and large numbers of students that graduate through the Medical School and the School of Nursing and Midwifery, each year.



Professor Aryeetey disclosed this when he spoke as Special Guest of Honour at the Matriculation and Graduation ceremony for the Medical School and the School of Nursing and Midwifery of the Family Health University College.



He said in today’s dynamic world, it has become necessary to equip young people with requisite knowledge and skills for their chosen careers so that they can contribute meaningfully to their communities.



He challenged the graduands to dream about how they would use their acquired knowledge and skills from the University College to influence the society positively even as the Founders of the Institution have done.



He also emphasized that education, which is crucial to the development of every society, is an empowering force, and that it breaks down barriers to opportunities.



He however added that any education that does not lead to service is one that hinders growth and development.

He entreated graduands, who would be entering the World of Works, to use the sound education and skills that the University College has provided to render quality service to their patients, and to humanity as a whole, irrespective of where they may be assigned to work.



On his part, the President and Founder of Family Health University College (FHUC), Professor Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, assured parents and guardians that their children and wards are at the right place of learning, because the Institution is a leader in the training of healthcare professionals and boasts of a well-endowed Hospital facility, which gives her students an edge over other private training institutions.



He added that the FHUC’s comprehensive educational curriculum ensure that her students are well equipped for the challenges of the healthcare profession.



He said that the experienced and competent faculty and administrators are always willing to assist the students to develop in the knowledge and skills that they need to succeed.



He welcomed the matriculants to the Family Health University College, and assured them of support from the entire University College community as they pursue their studies.



He advised the students to take good care of themselves and to maintain healthy routines since ‘a healthy mind surely lives in a healthy body’.

He further reminded them of the University College’s relaxation facilities such as a swimming pool, basketball court, beach resort, and Family Rooms with diverse in-door games, which can help them to relax and to rejuvenate.



Professor Kwawukume advised the graduands to go forth in a spirit of diligence and resilience, and to remember to use their time wisely, and also to take leadership roles when an opportunity presents itself.



He charged them to use the knowledge and skills that they have acquired to make a positive change at any place that they would find themselves.



He also reminded them that graduation does not signify an end to learning therefore they should commit themselves to a life of continuous learning.



A total of fifty-six (56) fresh men and women matriculated in the Family Health Medical School.



Twenty-seven (27) members of the Class of 2025 Medical students graduated with a BSc in Medical Sciences. These students were charged to work hard as they begin their Clinical years.

The Family Health School of Nursing and Midwifery, on the other hand, matriculated three hundred and twenty-nine (329) fresh men and women, comprising two hundred and fifty-eight (258) for BSc Nursing and Midwifery programme and seventy-one (71) for Nurse Assistant Clinical (NAC) programme.



The Family Health School of Nursing and Midwifery was privileged to graduate her maiden twenty-seven (27) BSc Nursing and BSc Midwifery students; Family Health School of Nursing and Midwifery is accredited by the Nurses and Midwives Council (NMC), and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).



Additionally, the School graduated fifty-five (55) Nurse Assistant Clinical students during this year’s Matriculation and Graduation ceremony.



The Family Health Medical School is committed to the holistic training of Medical professionals in the advancement of human health.



The school offers a six-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) programme for SSCE and ‘A’ Level candidates, and a four and a half-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) Graduate Entry Medical Programme (GEMP) for first degree holders in science-related disciplines.



The Medical School has recently been approved by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduate(ECFMG), making its students and graduates eligible to apply for ECFMG Certification in the USA, and also the United States Medical Licensing Examination(USMLE).









