Former Upper East Minister explains why he’s not interested in any ministerial position

Former Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Ayine Bukari

Former Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Ayine Bukari, has said he does not intend to hold any ministerial position under the Akufo-Addo second administration should he be considered for an appointment.

According to him, Members of the New Patriotic Party especially the “Party boys” disrespected and bullied him without considering his age.



He also appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider an ambassadorial appointment rather than being a minister as that will be “good for me”.



Speaking on A1 radio in an interview he said “I hate to say but party boys did not consider my age and bullied me like I was their mate. They will say anything and expect you to do it like magic. So, for me, if there is any consideration that President Akufo-Addo has for me, it should not be a ministerial position but something different.”

“At this my age, I will like my President to consider if only there is anything and he wants me to serve under his second administration, being an ambassador to any country will be good for me.”



Rockson Bukari resigned from office as a Minister of State at the Office of the President following allegations of attempted bribery of a journalist to "kill" a story in the Upper East Region.



The minister who was the Upper East Regional Minister, however, denied the allegation insisting that he was only intervening.