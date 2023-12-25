Former defence minister, diplomat Lt. Gen. JH Smith buried

The late JH Smith died at the age of 78

Lieutenant General Joseph Henry Smith (Rtd), a former Army Commander of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and a distinguished figure in Ghana's political and military history, was laid to rest on December 23, 2023.

Lt Gen JH Smith (Rtd) passed away on December 19, 2023, at the age of 78.



The burial ceremony followed Islamic traditions, because the deceased died a Muslim.



He was married to a Lebanese, Mrs Douha Smith.

In addition to his military career, the late Lt Gen JH Smith (Rtd) served as Ghana's Minister of Defence during President John Atta Mills' term of office from 2009 to 2013.



He also held the position of Ghana's Ambassador to the United States under the John Mahama administration.



GA/SARA