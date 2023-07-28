Former president John Mahama signs book of condolence for late Ga Queen Mother

John Dramani Mahama with King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

Ghana's former president, John Dramani Mahama has paid his respects to the late Queen Mother of the Ga State, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, by signing the book of condolence at the Ga Traditional Council.

The NDC flagbearer on Friday, July 28 in the company of some National Democratic Congress party members thronged the Ga Traditional Council in their numbers to express their condolences to the Ga Mantse, family and chief mourners of the late Queen Mother.



The former president was welcomed to the Ga Traditional Council by the Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and his elders. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and the entire Ga state.



According to John Mahama, the late Ga queen-mother is someone who is worth celebrating due to her attributes as a unifier who always strived for peace and was held in high esteem by many.



He expressed his desire to see the legacy of the queen mother passed to the next generation.



Signing the book of condolences, the former president wrote, "On behalf of the National Democratic Congress, I wish to express our solidarity and condolences to the Ga Manste and the Ga State on the passing of a great queen mother Naa Dedei Omaedru. We pay respect to her memory as a unifier and a greatly respected queen.

"We wish her peaceful repose in the bosom of our Lord," the ex-president wrote.



The former President also made a donation ahead of the funeral. He made an undisclosed cash donation plus schnapps as well as other items.



The Ga Mantse in his statement expressed gratitude to the former president for his kind gesture.







Naa Omaedru, also known as Naa Dedei Ablah in private life, passed away at the age of 88 on December 26, 2022, at her Dansoman residence.

During her 59-year reign, she dedicated herself to public and voluntary service, advocating for peace, education, and opportunities for young people, particularly girls.



The Ga Traditional Council is expected to announce the date for the final funeral rites in the coming days.



JNA/WA