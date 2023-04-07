2
Menu
News

Former presidential advisor Dr. Akoto Osei to be buried on April 15

Late Osei Akoto22.jpeg Dr Osei's burial service will be held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra

Fri, 7 Apr 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Former Presidential Advisor on the Economy and former Member of Parliament for Tafo Pankrono in Kumasi, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei will be laid to rest on 15th April, 2023.

This was announced when the family of the late astute Economist paid a visit to the Jubilee House on Thursday to officially brief President Akufo-Addo on his funeral.

Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei died on Monday 20th March, 2023.

He was on admission at a private facility in Accra from where he was referred to the University of Ghana Medical Centre where he passed on.

Dr Akoto Osei served as Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation in President Akufo-Addo’s first term 2017 to 2021.

He served as Member of Parliament for Tafo Pankrono from January 2005 to January 2021.

Dr. Akoto Osei first served as a Deputy Finance Minister in President John Agyekum Kufuor’s government and later a Minister of State, at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha