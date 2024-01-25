Former students of KUMACA give back 1,000 desks and 60 bunk beds to alma mater

The old students presenting the items

Source: Bernard Gablah, Contributor

Past students of the Kumasi Academy Senior High School (Akunni Global) have generously donated 1,000 mono desks and 60 bunk beds to their alma mater.

This benevolent gesture was prompted by a recent request from the school authorities to the association for additional bunk beds.



He explained, “As Akunni, we were able to organize and procure 60 beds, which can accommodate 150 ladies.” Boakye emphasized that beyond the physical furniture, the donation represented a foundation for hope, a sail for growth, and a tangible investment in the future.



Expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to the initiative, Boakye encouraged fellow alumni to continue working hand in hand to further enhance their alma mater.



He highlighted that the noble initiative not only signified their commitment to education but also emphasized the transformative power of collaboration and support for their school.



The headmaster of the school, Samuel Kwame Gato, expressed joy and excitement over this timely intervention.



Describing the donation as unprecedented, he acknowledged Akunni Global as critical and relevant stakeholders whose contributions to the school’s development agenda remained indispensable.

On behalf of the Board of Governors and the entire Kumasi Academy community, the headmaster conveyed profound gratitude and appreciation to Akunni Global for their generous donation.



During a brief ceremony held to hand over the furniture, the President of Akunni Global, Harry Boakye, expressed the alumni's sense of fulfillment in meeting a critical need at a school they hold in high esteem.



Boakye mentioned that the decision to make this contribution was influenced by the school authorities' revelation that some newly enrolled female students lacked beds to sleep on.



“I stand before you all with immense gratitude and a sense of fulfillment as we together present and hand over 1,000 mono desks and 60 3in1 bunk beds,” he stated.



