Forty Under 40 Awards: Winners of young achievers in Ghana announced

Personalities that took home awards at the 40 Under 40 awards event

Source: Michael Oberteye

Xodus Communications Limited has announced the winners of the 2023 Forty Under 40 Awards, which were held on Friday, September 1, 2023, at the De Icon Events Centre in Accra. The award aims to encourage young achievers to be accountable and fearless in their pursuit of success.

The 7th edition of the award scheme was held in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and aimed to identify, honor, and celebrate young business leaders under the age of forty who have made significant contributions in various industries.



According to Richard Abbey Junior, the Chief Executive Officer, all the winners in the different categories underwent scrutiny by the Awarding Board and a jury.



According to him, all the winners have demonstrated their achievements and leadership in their respective fields, which is why they need to celebrate their accomplishments. Many of the winners have gone on to achieve remarkable achievements in Ghana and beyond.



Richard Abbey Junior expressed his gratitude to God for the achieved success.



Delasie Dogbey, the winner of the Authorship and Creative Writing category and the founder of Ladies War Room Organization, a published author and ghostwriter, shared his thoughts on the 40 under 40 Awards.



He mentioned that the award has challenged him to write more, mentor younger individuals, target a global audience, develop his brand, and impact more people through his writing.

He emphasized the importance of encouraging people to share their stories and experiences to positively influence others, rather than waiting until they are older to publish books.



"Many great people have passed away without sharing their stories, lessons, experiences, and knowledge", he said.



Mustapha Ussif, the representative of the Minister of Youth and Sports, spoke on behalf of the sector minister and encouraged the youth to believe in themselves and work hard to achieve excellence in their respective endeavors.



The award covered various categories, ranging from banking and finance, authorship, energy, business, agriculture, theatre and arts, journalism, fashion, law, sports, event management, health, technology, and innovation, among others.



