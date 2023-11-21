Forty-seven file to contest district level elections in Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal

File photo

Source: GNA

A total of forty-seven aspirants have successfully filed nominations to contest in the upcoming District Level Elections (DLEs) in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region.

After close of nominations on Friday, November 17, forty -two males and five females had submitted their forms to contest in the DLEs across the 13 Electoral Areas within the Municipality.



Effe Wilson, Western Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, in Takoradi on Monday.

She said a total of 174, made up of 141 males and 33 females had also filed to contest in the Unit Committee membership in the various electoral areas in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality.



She said all nominations received were vetted before clearing aspirants to contest in the elections.