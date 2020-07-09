General News

Foundation supports surgery of security guard

Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, Executive Director, CCF

The Crime Check Foundation (CCF), a Non-Governmental Organisation, has presented GH¢10,000 to Mr Eric Amoah Obeng, a Security Guard, suffering from spinal cord damage.

Mr Obeng, 38, needed the surgery to fix his spinal cord, which got damaged after he slipped and fell.



The Foundation came to his aid following appeals for GH¢35,000 for emergency surgery.



Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Executive Director of CCF told the Ghana News Agency that the support was in line with the Foundation’s mandate to reach out to the sick and vulnerable.

He said Mr Obeng’s family was able to raise almost half of the amount and that the Foundation's support was to complement that for quick medical care.



The Executive Director said the Foundation's Health Check Activities was used to solicit funds for poor persons, who could not access healthcare.



Mr Obeng said his family initially raised GHC12, 000.00, but health officials demanded he deposited all GH35, 000.00 before he received care.

