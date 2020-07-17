Regional News

Foundation supports widows in Tamale Central

The gesture is to ease the financial burden on the vulnerable women

Widows in Tamale Central have received GHC40,000.00 as support for their economic activities from the Crime Check Foundation (CCF), a non-governmental organisation.

The gesture is to ease the financial burden on the vulnerable women.



More than a hundred widows from various communities including Fuo, Gumeni, Taha, Kapohini and Wovugumeni benefitted from the gesture to boost their income.



Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Executive Director, CCF, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the Foundation had extended its services to the Northern Region.



He said the support was to complement the efforts of government in eradicating poverty in the deprived communities.

He entreated the widows to use the money profitably, adding that; “It is through our donors and partners that we are able to reach-out to you, so I urge you to gainfully use the money, even though this is not enough, manage it lucratively”.



Mr Kwarteng, who is also the Ambassador Extraordinaire of Ghana’s Prisons, was not enthused at the deplorable condition, which the widows lived.



“We know what widows go through, especially those in the northern part of the country, these women should be cared for but that is not the case as it is now,” he added.



Mr Kwarteng, on behalf of the Foundation, pledged to provide a potable water facility for the Wovugumeni community whose residents share same source of drinking water with animals.

