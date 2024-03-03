Founder of Divaloper pioneers Ghana month celebration through technology

Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah

As Ghana marks its annual celebration of Ghana Month this March, Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, the visionary founder of Divaloper, is embarking on a groundbreaking initiative to honor and celebrate the achievements of hard-working and successful women across the nation. Through her innovative "See Ghana agenda," Zulaiha aims to leverage technology to spotlight the invaluable contributions of women to Ghana's development and prosperity.

The "See Ghana agenda" is a pioneering initiative launched by Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, aimed at recognizing and celebrating the remarkable achievements of women in various fields, including technology, entrepreneurship, education, and social activism.



As part of this initiative, Divaloper will utilize its cutting-edge technological solutions to showcase the stories, experiences, and accomplishments of inspirational Ghanaian women who have made significant strides in their respective fields.



Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, a trailblazer in the tech industry and a staunch advocate for gender equality and women's empowerment, believes that celebrating the achievements of women is essential for fostering a culture of inclusivity, diversity, and innovation in Ghanaian society.



Through the "See Ghana agenda," she hopes to inspire and empower future generations of women to pursue their dreams and aspirations with confidence and determination.

"In celebrating Ghana Month this March, we have a unique opportunity to shine a spotlight on the incredible achievements of women who have played pivotal roles in shaping the trajectory of our nation," said Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah. "Through the 'See Ghana agenda,' we aim to amplify their voices, celebrate their accomplishments, and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.



"As part of the "See Ghana agenda," Divaloper will launch a series of digital campaigns, online events, and interactive platforms designed to showcase the diverse talents, achievements, and contributions of Ghanaian women. From virtual exhibitions to live panel discussions and social media campaigns, these initiatives will provide a platform for women to share their stories, insights, and experiences with a wider audience.



Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah invites individuals and organizations across Ghana to join hands in celebrating Ghana Month by participating in the "See Ghana agenda" and supporting the recognition of women's achievements in the country.



Through collective action and collaboration, she believes that Ghana can truly embrace its rich cultural heritage and celebrate the extraordinary contributions of its women to the nation's progress and development.