Founder of UPSA celebrates 95th birthday with grand alumni gathering

Nana J.K. Opoku-Ampomah

Source: Timothy Kwabla Zilevu, Contributor

The global alumni community of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), came together in a spirited and grand celebration to mark a momentous occasion—the 95th birthday of the institution's visionary founder, Nana J.K. Opoku-Ampomah.

This exceptional event not only commemorated his remarkable journey but also paid homage to the transformative impact he had on the institution, its alumni, and Ghana's educational landscape.



Nana J.K. Opoku-Ampomah's legacy can be traced back to his humble beginnings in Bekwai, Ashanti Region, where he was born on August 28, 1928. After pursuing his higher education at the prestigious University of Ghana, Legon, he emerged with a Bachelor of Science degree in Administration, laying the foundation for his future endeavors.



Fuelled by a fervent aspiration to establish an institution that would cultivate the talents of professional accountants and administrators, Nana Opoku-Ampomah took a bold step and founded the Institute of Professional Studies (IPS) in 1967. This marked the initial spark that would eventually evolve into the esteemed University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).



Nana Opoku-Ampomah's forward-looking approach led to IPS offering courses in collaboration with renowned professional bodies such as the Association of Chartered and Certified Accountants (ACCA), the Chartered Institute of Secretaries (CIS), the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants (ICMA), and the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM).



His pioneering efforts successfully shifted the perception that university degrees were superior to professional qualifications, sparking a transformative change in Ghana's education landscape.

The celebration drew a notable crowd, including the Inspector General of Police and prominent alumni members from various sectors across Ghana. These alumni, now holding high-ranking positions, proudly showcased the far-reaching influence of Nana Opoku-Ampomah's vision, solidifying his impact on both education and society at large.



One of Nana Opoku-Ampomah's most remarkable achievements was the remarkable success of the first batch of candidates who undertook the professional examinations in 1968. Their resounding triumph not only underscored the quality of education provided at IPS but also caught the attention of employers, leading to a surge in demand for IPS graduates.



His vision wasn't confined to Ghana's borders. The institution's reputation for excellence gained international recognition, with organizations like UNESCO and the Commonwealth Secretariat sponsoring students to study at IPS. This not only highlighted the global esteem of the institution but also fostered a diverse student body from countries such as Nigeria, Togo, and Dahomey.



As the global UPSA alumni community joyously commemorates Nana J.K. Opoku-Ampomah's 95th birthday, they not only pay tribute to his visionary leadership but also salute his enduring legacy that continues to shape the lives of countless individuals and elevate the institution he founded to new heights of excellence.





















