Founder of Valley View University passes away

Pastor Professor Jacob Jonas Nii Klu Nortey

The Seventh Day Adventist Church and the world of Christian education, Pastor Professor Jacob Jonas Nii Klu Nortey, and the founder of Valley View University has passed away peacefully at the age of 84.

His life, marked by an unwavering commitment to Christian education and his remarkable journey with Christ, leaves an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of many.



Born in Abokobi to a father from Osu and a mother from the Abokobi royal family, Pastor Nortey's educational journey began at the Abokobi Presbyterian School. Over the years, he rose through the ranks of the Christian Church finance education system, eventually becoming a Vice President of the Seventh Day Adventist Church worldwide and earning the title of Reverend Professor.



Pastor Nortey was not just a leader; he was a pioneer and a door-opener extraordinaire.



His life was a testament to his burning desire to inspire others to achieve their goals. He tirelessly worked to improve the innate abilities and natural talents of those around him, aspiring to lead them in the path of Jesus Christ.



His spiritual journey began in 1959 when he became a Seventh Day Adventist at the Elder E.E. Cleveland Crusade in Accra. This marked the beginning of his profound commitment to spiritual development and academic excellence in Christian education, both in Africa and the United States.



One of his most significant contributions was the founding of Valley View University in Oyibi, Accra. This endeavor was a result of his tireless efforts during his term as the first black President of the SDA Church for Africa/India Ocean. His resolute determination to achieve academic greatness for the youth of Ghana led to the establishment of this prestigious institution, close to the University of Ghana, Legon.

Even after his retirement from the office of Church Finance and Administration, Pastor Nortey continued to inspire future generations. He served as an adjunct lecturer at Valley View University and various other universities across the globe. Notably, he held the position of ex-President at Datalink University in Tema.



Pastor Nortey's influence extended beyond the realms of academia and the church.



He was the god-parent to several notable individuals, including Honorable Dr. Alfred Nii Oko Vanderpuije, former Accra Mayor and MP of Ablekuma South, as well as Professor Seth Nii Aban Laryea, former Vice Chancellor of Valley View University, and Dr. Moses Tawiah Adoko, Chief Knowledge Officer of the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center and a Professor of Aerospace Complex Systems.



His legacy lives on through the J.J Nortey Education Trust Funds, which have supported countless individuals in pursuing tertiary and Christian education in Ghana and abroad.



He will be buried on September 15 at Valley View University Church, Oyibi.



