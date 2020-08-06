General News

Founders Day Celebration: 'Professor Oquaye should stop his nonsense' - Sekou Nkrumah

Sekou Nkrumah, Son of Ghana's 1st President

Sekou Nkrumah, one of Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s children, has asked the Speaker of the 7th Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye to stop spewing ‘nonsense’ about his father.

The Speaker of Parliament during the observation of the 4th August holiday said in an interview that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was not the only person who fought for Ghana’s independence in a way of justifying the cancelation Kwame Nkrumah’s birthday as founder’s day.



Prof. Oquaye’s comment seems not settled well with Sekou who took to social media to make it clear that his father, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was the sole founder of the country, Ghana.



According to Sekou, despite the that the independence struggle was started before his father; it was his father who gave the struggle the momentum and direction it needed for the realization of the Independence Ghanaians enjoy today.



Sekou further said that if Prof. Ocquaye wants to criticize his late father, he should talk about the one party system and the Preventive Detention Act (PDA) introduced during his time.

However, in another separate social media comment, Sekou blamed Former President, late Prof. Mills for all the raging debates surrounding the celebration of founders day.



According to Sekou, the late Prof. Mills failed to invite persons of the Danquah and Busia tradition to serve on the committee that oversaw the celebration of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s centenary anniversary. This according to Sekou, accounts for the debates surrounding the founders day.









