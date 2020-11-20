Four Aspirants in Akatsi South to engage in NCCE debate

Reverend Vincent Adzika, Akatsi South Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has announced that his outfit is set for the organisation of a parliamentary debate for all aspirants vying for the parliamentary seat in the Constituency.

He said the debate would give room for all aspirants to sell out their campaign message to Ghanaians and "was one of the NCCE’s core mandate to educate the public."



"To provide a platform for constituents and the Parliamentary candidates to interact, to solicit commitments from the candidates to issue-Based Campaigning, to provide a non-violent campaign season and to ensure tolerance and peace before, during and after elections."



He said the essence of the debate was to afford the electorate the opportunity to hear from the candidates' responses to their issues of concern.



"The Issues of concern to the Ghanaian voter have been captured in the research findings of the NCCE for Elections 2020 which have been centred on Education, Health, Employment, Women and Children, Agriculture, Roads and Infrastructure, Corruption, Social Services, Sports, Economy, Energy, National Security, Housing, Youth Development and Employment," he said

Reverend Adzika also said questions at the debate would be based on the research findings.



Reverend Adzika further disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) all the four contesting Parliamentary candidates have confirmed their participation.



They are; Mr Bernard Ahiafor, incumbent NDC Member of Parliament for Akatsi South, Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Sanusi Murana, the National Democratic Party (NDP) candidate and Mr Maxwell Nana Atsah, the Convention People's Party (CPP) representative.



The debate is slated for November 29, this year, at the AKatsi Global Evangelical Church Auditorium, Shalom Chapel.