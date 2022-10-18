4
Four Supreme Court nominees to face Appointments Committee today

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The four Judges nominated to the Supreme Court bench by President Akufo-Addo will face the Appointments Committee of Parliament later today, the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament disclosed in a statement.

The nominees are Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, all from the Appeal court. The only High Court judge who made the list is Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu.

They were referred to the Appointments Committee for consideration after Speaker Bagbin announced their nominations in the House in July.

Their appointment followed pending and projected vacancies at the Supreme Court this year.

