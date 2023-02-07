4
Menu
News

Four Turkey-based Ghanaian players confirm safety after deadly earthquake

WhatsApp Image 2023 02 06 At 6.10.08 PM1.jpeg Faustina Kyeremeh, Suzzy Dede Teye, and Priscilla Okyere ply their trade in Turkey

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Following Monday morning's terrible earthquake in Turkey, three Ghana female players who are based in Turkey — Faustina Kyeremeh, Suzzy Dede Teye, and Priscilla Okyere — have affirmed they are safe.

Numerous people have lost their life in the tragic tragedy, which happened in the early hours of Monday.

Sivasspor midfielder Isaac Cofie has stated that he is in good health, while ex-Black Stars attacker Christian Atsu has not been located despite suggestions that he may be buried under debris in Hatay.

The most recent developments include confirmations from Kyeremeh, Dede Teye, and Okyere that they are all safe inside the nation following the earthquake.

Atsu plays for the same team as Priscilla Okyere and Suzzy Teye Dede: the women of Hatayspor.

Faustina Kyereh plays Fenerbahce ladies on the other side.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
How 13-year-old who stabbed rapist to death was saved from jail
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Ken Agyapong's claim Mahama was in power for 6 years is false
Ablakwa vs. Kusi Boateng: Randy Abbey questions government
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals