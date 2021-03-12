Four arrested for crimes committed at Kasoa

The 4 were arrested for attacking, robbing and shooting five people

Two suspects in military uniforms, driving a military vehicle with registration number 46GA92, are in the grips of Kasoa Odupong Ofankor District Police Command with two others, over crimes committed in the Kasoa township.

The four have been arrested for attacking, robbing and shooting five people leaving one dead and others in critical condition at a sand winning site at Awutu Kwao Bonzie in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.



The suspects in military uniforms are alleged to be land guards who have been harassing the people within the vicinity.



The contractor at the sand winning site, Michael Ampong who spoke to Angel News’ Central Regional Correspondent, Odehye Kwaku Asiedu, narrated how the incident occurred.



He said: “We were collecting sand for a work we have been contracted to do when I received a report that some military men have invaded the space. One of them called me, and as I drew closer, another took out my gun and car key from my car and went round taking others’ car keys and monies.”



“He also pricked the seat and slahed the tyres of a motorbike that was parked at the scene and told us Naa Ayi Otopi Michael was the one who sent them. He then asked us to follow them to the palace which we did.”

He added: “It was my pump action gun they fired among the people. I have collected some shelves and handed them over to the Police,” he spoke in Twi.



The Victims have since been rushed to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital and Bawjiase Polyclinic for treatment.



Meanwhile one of the youth leaders, Nana Kwabena Agyei has called on the Ghana police service to be proactive in dealing with land guard issues in the Kasoa township.



He said: “This area has been marked as a flashpoint. Nana Otopi has brought people here and I have been a victim. Few days ago, four people have were stubbed with knife. Today, it’s five who have been shot.”



“The Inspector General of Police should intervene. He should check the docket, there are lots of cases that have been filed against these Land guards in this town.”