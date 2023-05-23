Four chiefs, a queen-mother of the Kwatwoma Traditional Council cited for contempt of court

A file photo

Four Chiefs and a queen mother of the Kwatwoma Traditional Council have been cited for contempt of court over the gazette of one Kwaku Bosea Yeboah as the Paramount Chief of the Council.

In a motion filed by Nana Obiri Boahen, of the 'Enso Nyame Ye Chambers', a Sunyani-based legal firm, and counsel, the applicants are praying the Kumasi High Court to commit the respondents, including Yeboah to prison.



The other respondents include Nana Amankwah, the Benkumhene (left chief) of Kwatwoma Traditional Council, Nana Tafowaa, the Queen mother of Asiedu Royal Family, Nana Kwabena Kom, Ekonahene (war chief) of Kwatwoma Traditional Council and Nana Kwasi Boahen, the Abakomahene of Kwatwoma Traditional Council.



A copy of the writ made available to the media is praying the court to commit for willful/deliberate, and conscious attempt to scandalise and expose the administration of justice to public ridicule and contempt, a conduct that is willfully calculated to undermine the integrity of justice.



It said “gazetting Mr Yeboah, notwithstanding the pendency of a substantive suit and motion on notice for interlocutory injunction is a conduct contemptuous of the court and a total disregard for the administration of justice”.



According to the plaintiffs, the respondents intentionally and maliciously undermined the administration of justice by treating with contempt court processes, more especially 'motion on notice for interlocutory' filed on June 16, 2022 which was still pending in respect of the chieftaincy petition before a judicial committee.

The petitioners include Nana Boahen Korkor the Chief of Adamsu and Kurontihene (deputy chief) of the Kwatwoma Traditional Council, Nana Osei Yaw, the Adehyepanin (royal elder) of Atomase Royal Family and Nana Kupor, the head of Atomase Royal Family.



“Holding out or recognizing My Yeboah as the Paramount Chief of Kwatwoma Traditional Council, knowing fully well that, a chieftaincy petition has been mounted, contesting the occupation of the Kwatwoma paramount stool and also an application for injunction had been applied for and same waiting determination, thereby rendering the entire application and a larger extent that, the entire action/suit is now moot, is a conduct which is repugnant, contemptuous, disrespectful and disobedient”, it added.



The writ indicated the respondents ought to be committed for promoting, facilitating, assisting and urging Yeboah to carry on and represent himself as the paramount chief of the Kwatwoma Traditional Council, notwithstanding the pendency of an interlocutory injunction and the substantive chieftaincy petition.



Meanwhile, the respondents appeared before a Kumasi High Court six, presided by Justice Mary Quansah on Monday, where the case was adjourned till June 29, 2023.