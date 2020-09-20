Four die in fatal crash in Yilo Krobo

File photo

Four persons have died in an accident that occurred at Nyanteh near the Eastern University of Environment and Sustainable Development in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

An Opel Astra taxi cab with registration number AS 2061-12 and a Green Hyundai H-100 with registration number 5954-15 had a head-on collision



The taxi driver was driving from Accra towards Somanya with eight passengers including children on board.



That of the Hyundai had 13 passengers on board.



The taxi veered off its lane and collided with the Hyundai, reports say.

All vehicles were mangled beyond recognition.



The four casualties are between 4 and 30 years old.



The other 20 passengers who sustained several degrees of injury are receiving treatment at the Atua Government Hospital.



The Deputy Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, Sergeant Francis Gomado, has asked drivers to adhere to road regulations and drive with extra caution.

